A 39-year-old woman died Sunday in an accident in Hernando County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The driver, a 38-year-old Hudson man, sustained minor injuries.
According to the report, a sedan was going east on Tarpon Boulevard at about 5:50 p.m. and approaching the intersection of U.S. 19 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.
The vehicle left the roadway, entered the north shoulder, struck an embankment and traveled to final rest in a canal next to the highway.
Transported to an area hospital, the passenger later died of injuries suffered during the collision.
The driver, Andrew Michael Windsor, was later determined to be impaired.
He was arrested by FHP troopers for DUI manslaughter and delivered to the Hernando County Jail.
