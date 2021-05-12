New Port Richey robbery suspects at large

NEW PORT RICHEY – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office continues looking for two individuals involved in a home invasion on the evening of May 7.
According to a press release, the suspects entered a home in the area of Trouble Creek Road and Little Road between the times of 7 p.m. and 7:14 p.m. The intruders were captured on home surveillance camera footage and the sheriff’s office posted the video to its Facebook page.
Investigators report the suspects removed property from the victim, including firearms and a safe.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 21016675.
