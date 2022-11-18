New Port Richey Police solve ‘cold’ murder case from 2001

On Nov. 28, 2001, New Port Richey Police responded to 4725 Sanctuary Drive in reference to a death investigation.
The victim, Simon Clarke, was found dead in a room of a house that was under construction.
Clarke had sustained injuries to his head and chest. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was due to multiple blunt force trauma and ruled it a homicide. Detectives at the time conducted several interviews with potential witnesses and identified a person of interest. The murder weapon was located; however, the processing of the object did not reveal any leads. No arrests were made, and the case went "cold" in 2004.
In 2016, New Port Richey Police detectives reopened the case. Witnesses were reinterviewed and willing to provide additional details on their recollection of events and an additional witness was identified who was present during the homicide. Due to witness testimony and added details, the case was brought to the Pasco County State Attorney's Office.
The case was presented to a grand jury in 2018, and an indictment for first-degree murder was issued for Randy Petersilge. The case went to trial on Nov. 14, 2022, and Petersilge was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.
