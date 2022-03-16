NEW PORT RICHEY -- Police are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian on U.S. 19 just south of Floramar Terrace on Monday, March 14.
Police said that at about 3:38 a.m., a pedestrian was hit and suffered serious bodily injuries. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a white pickup truck that fled the scene southbound on U.S. 19 after the crash occurred. Video from a nearby intersection was reviewed which shows a white pickup truck traveling south on U.S. 19 immediately before the crash.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white 2003-2008 Dodge Ram four-door pickup truck with silver or reflective aftermarket mirror covers and black fender flares. The vehicle is believed to have damage to the driver-side mirror and/or headlights.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Officer N. Campana at (727) 232-8950.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.