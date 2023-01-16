A 69-year New Port Richey man was killed on Monday, Jan. 16, in a collision on Broadmoor Drive at Rowan Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
At about 11:15 a.m., a sedan was stopped in the eastbound lane of Broadmoor Drive at the intersection of Rowan Road. The motorcycle was traveling south on Rowan Road in the outside land, approaching Broadmoor Drive.
Failing to yield, the sedan traveled into the intersection an into the path of the motorcyclist.
After the collision, the sedan and motorcycle came to final rest in the center median and southbound lanes of Rowan Road, respectively.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and later died of his injuries.
The driver of the sedan, a 24-year-old New Port Richey man, was not injured.
