A 79-year-old New Port Richey man died of injuries after a collision on U.S. 19 on Sunday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The man was driving an SUV north on U.S. 19 at about 1:50 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a Spring Hill man was going south on U.S. 19. At the intersection of Sea Ranch Drive, the SUV turned left into the path of and was struck by the pickup truck.
After the impact, both vehicles rotated to final rest in the grass median and west shoulder, respectively.
The SUV driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
In the pickup truck, the 35-year-old male driver, and four female passengers ages 30, 10, 8 and 4 had minor injuries.
