NEW PORT RICHEY – Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Michael Gene Anderson, 36, on the afternoon of April 23 and charged him with child abuse and domestic battery, reports state.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, the arrest came two days after deputies responded to a Moon Lake area residence to investigate the claims of child abuse and domestic battery.
The initial incident occurred on the afternoon of April 21, reports state, and the victims in the case were an adult female, who has been in a relationship with Anderson for 17 years, and a 6-year-old child.
The three reside in the same home, reports state.
Investigators reported that Anderson knowingly and intentionally pushed the adult female one time in the living room of the home, then smashed her hand in a door multiple times, causing visible injuries to her hand. The report goes on to state that as the woman was stuck in the door, the child observed seeing Anderson kicking the woman. The child then reportedly jumped on Anderson to get him to let the woman out of the door and began punching Anderson. Reports state Anderson pushed the child into a dresser and the child had a welt on his right cheek. The child told investigators the welt occurred when Anderson used a phone charger to hit him in the face. The child also stated witnessing Anderson throw the phone charger at the woman.
Based on the injuries to both victims and their statements being consistent when interviewed separately, investigators developed probable cause for child abuse and domestic battery, reports state.
The arrest then occurred April 23 when Pasco Sheriff’s deputies responded to calls of gunshots fired in the Moon Lake area. Reports state that responding deputies were informed that the woman and Anderson had gotten into a verbal argument and Anderson went out to the back of the property to fire guns.
The report continues to state that Anderson “eventually surrendered peacefully” and was arrested for probable cause related to the April 21 child abuse and domestic battery incident. Anderson did not incur any additional charges, the report states.
