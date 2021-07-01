New Port Richey 7-Eleven robbery suspect sought

NEW PORT RICHEY – Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking the identity of a man who robbed a New Port Richey 7-Eleven convenience store with a firearm after midnight Tuesday.
According to police reports and surveillance camera footage, the robbery occurred at 12:52 a.m., June 29, at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Trouble Creek Road and Madison Street.
The sheriff’s office posted the surveillance footage to its Facebook page.
According to reports, the suspect entered the store and lifted up his shirt at the register, exposing a small black firearm. Reports state the suspect threatened the cashier and demanded money from the register. The suspect then left the store and fled south on foot.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black shirt, light green shorts and black and white slides.
Anyone with information about the case or suspect’s identity is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to Case No. 21-023649.
