Two men are in custody after one man shot at another’s car, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Wednesday, July 20, at 10:27 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Gennesee Drive in Weeki Wachee to investigate a report of an impaired driver.
While en route, a witness on the phone with 911 said a shooting had just occurred that was related to the impaired driver incident reported minutes earlier.
Witnesses at the scene identified the shooting suspect as Nicholas Vetter, 40. The driver of the vehicle that was shot at was identified as Wesley Rhodes, 43. Rhodes drove to his residence at 9115 Gennesee Drive following the shooting.
When deputies arrived on scene, they observed Rhodes' vehicle to have a shattered rear window. Deputies also noted a bullet hole on the passenger side of the rear window.
Deputies then located Vetter at a residence at 9062 Gennesee Drive. Initially, Vetter ignored deputies' commands to exit the residence to speak to them about the incident.
Over an hour passed before Vetter, who deputies noted appeared intoxicated, left the residence and was arrested at the scene.
Deputies then interviewed Rhodes, who said he had recently been involved in a verbal altercation with two neighbors. As he was driving away Rhodes said he heard a gunshot come from behind his vehicle and then saw his rear window shatter. Rhodes said he fled the area in fear for his life and eventually drove back to his home. Rhodes said Vetter was the person who shot at his vehicle.
Deputies then spoke to a witness who said she initially called 911 to report a vehicle driven by Rhodes was driving erratically around the neighborhood. She said that at times Rhodes was driving at a high rate of speed while children were playing outside. She also saw another neighbor step out in the roadway and tell Rhodes to slow down.
When the neighbor returned to his yard, the witness said Rhodes proceeded to drive his vehicle onto the neighbor's yard, past the man, and collided with the neighbor's residence. After that incident, Rhodes exited his vehicle and became involved in a physical altercation with two additional neighbors.
After a few minutes the witness said Rhodes got back into his vehicle and began to drive away. Rhodes’s actions were corroborated by other witnesses at the scene. While Rhodes was driving away from the scene, the first witness heard what she believed was a gunshot. The witness said she turned and saw Vetter in the roadway holding a gun. The witness then called 911 again to report the shooting.
Vetter was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $6,000 bond.
Rhodes was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle). He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible pending further investigation.
