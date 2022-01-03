Navy sailor charged with lewd and lascivious battery

A sailor on leave from his duty station in San Diego has been arrested and charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a person over 12/under 16, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The agency said that on Dec. 30, Dylan B. Adams, 24, flew into the Tampa Bay area to stay with family for the holidays. Before leaving San Diego, Adams and the victim (who currently resides in Hernando County) engaged in “flirting” via social media. Adams and the victim knew each other before Adams enlisted, as the two attended the same church in Pasco County.
On Dec. 31, Adams visited the victim’s residence while the victim’s mother was at work, and performed several sex acts on her. He then left the residence and bought a “Plan B” pill, took it back to the victim’s residence, provided it to her and left again, taking all of the packaging with him (leaving only the instructions, in the event the victim experienced side effects). Before leaving, Adams instructed the victim to delete all social media messages the two had exchanged.
On Jan. 2, the victim reported the incident. Physical evidence was collected from the scene and from the victim.
Detectives made contact with Adams and transported him to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office District Two Office, where he provided a full confession. His bond is $30,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.