A 16-year-old student is in custody, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said, after the agency was notified of an online threat.
On Thursday, April 27, at 6:54 a.m., the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an online threat made by a 16-year-old student at Nature Coast Technical High School.
The incident initially occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, when the student was communicating with another individual via Snapchat. During an online conversation, the student sent a message stating, “Imma shoot the ‘expletive’ school up.”
The threat was reported to the School Resource Officer at Nature Coast Technical High School. Deputies were immediately dispatched to the student’s Spring Hill home. Upon making contact with the student, and with a parent present, the student admitted to sending the message/threat via Snapchat.
The student was taken into custody on a charge of Written Threats to Kill/Injure, a felony. The student was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where, after processing, the student was taken to the Juvenile Justice facility in Ocala.
So far this school year, this is the seventh student arrest made on a charge of Written Threats to Kill/Injure.
Sheriff Al Nienhius said the state of Florida has taken a stance that putting threats in writing, especially as it relates to a school, will not be tolerated.
“Erring on the side of caution and sending a clear message is the only logical course of action when it comes to this type of behavior,” he said. “Although there is no way of knowing the actual intent of this individual, this incident is a great opportunity for parents to have a very serious talk with their children about what is acceptable behavior when frustrated or upset.”
