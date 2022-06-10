Murder trial ends in guilty verdict

BROOKSVILLE — A man charged in a Feb. 9 slaying in eastern Brooksville was found guilty on Thursday, June 9, and will be sentenced on June 30.
Valentine Frederick Russ had been charged with first-degree murder and armed burglary of a dwelling with a firearm. A jury found him guilty on both charges.
On Feb. 9, just after 9:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Robb Road in Brooksville in regard to a possible shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies saw one adult on the ground and one adult male standing in the yard, holding a firearm. Deputies quickly secured the firearm and placed the adult male in custody.
Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services personnel moved in to provide treatment to both individuals.
The adult on the ground was pronounced dead from at least one gunshot wound. As per Marsy's Law, he was not identified.
Russ had been held on no bond at the Hernando County Detention Center. The defense sought a speedy trial.
The trial began on June 7, and after deliberating for only 35 minutes on June 9, the jury found Russ guilty on both charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.