An accident before dawn on I-75 on Tuesday morning left several people injured, including two transport officers and 10 inmates in a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office transport van, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release.
A report said a Hyundai Sonata was heading north on I-75 in the center lane near the 295 milepost in Hernando County behind the Sheriff’s Office van. The Sonata failed to slow down and rear-ended the van, rotating to final rest in the inside travel lane, while the van came to a controlled stop along the east shoulder.
The driver of the Sonata, a 26-year-old Ocala man, had minor injuries. His two adult and two minor passengers also were injured.
In the van, the 45-year-old Tampa man who was driving also was injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.