Two Jacksonville teenagers were seriously injured in a crash on I-75 on Saturday night, Dec. 3, that blocked traffic for several hours.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan traveling south and south of State Road 52 at 10:27 p.m. crashed after the driver, a 19-year-old Jacksonville man, lost control while changing lanes at high speed. The car began to rotate across the roadway and struck the rear of a second vehicle, which was stopped along the outside paved shoulder.
After the impact, the first vehicle rotated back to the travel lanes and caught fire as it came to final rest.
The other vehicle was propelled to the west grass shoulder, where it overturned before coming to final rest.
All lanes of I-75 reopened at 4:12 a.m. on Sunday.
The 19-year-old male driver of the first sedan and his 20-year-old female passenger suffered minor imjuries. The 16- and 19-year-old male passengers suffered serious injuries. All are from Jacksonville.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 31-year old Marianna man, had minor injuries.
