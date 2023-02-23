A 43-year-old Lake Wales man was killed on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after he collided with a pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
At about 9:32 p.m., the scooter driver was traveling south on Livingston Road, north of State Road 54. The pickup truck was traveling east on State Road 54, west of Livingston Road. At the intersection, the scooter failed to stop for a red traffic signal, entered the intersection and collided with the pickup truck.
Transported to an area hospital, the scooter driver later died from injuries suffered during the crash. The driver of the pickup truck, a 62-year-old Brandon man, was not injured.
