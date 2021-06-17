Motorists escape serious injury in I-75 crash

SAN ANTONIO – Three occupants of a sedan that lost control and flipped while driving on I-75 June 17 escaped the accident with minor injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At approximately 11:35 a.m., reports state that a sedan traveling southbound on I-75 suffered a flat tire just north of the State Road 52 exit. The driver, a 47-year-old man from Adel, Georgia, lost control of the vehicle as it traveled across the highway, overturned and collided with the center median guardrail before coming to final rest.
The accident closed portions of the southbound lanes for more than two hours, FHP troopers reported.
The two passengers were a 47-year-old man from Nashville, Georgia, and a 56-year-old man from Melbourne, Florida.
All three occupants were transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries, reports state.
