OLDSMAR — A 60-year-old woman is in critical condition after being involved in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Oldsmar.
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the wreck occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m., May 15, near 3655 Tampa Road.
Responding deputies reported finding a 1997 Saturn S Series that had crashed into a tree in the center median of Tampa Road. The wreck location is east of the intersection of Tampa Road and Curlew Road.
Deputies reported finding the accident victim, Lisa Nadeau, in her vehicle suffering from life-threatening injuries. Nadeau was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.
Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team continue investigating the incident. The initial investigation found that Nadeau was traveling westbound on Tampa Road before leaving the roadway and hitting the tree.
Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the accident, reports state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.