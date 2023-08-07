A 29-year-old Tampa man was killed, and two other drivers injured in an accident on July 30, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old Zephyrhills man was traveling north on U.S. 301 (Treiman Boulevard), north of Belt Drive, at about 11:04 a.m.
The Tampa man’s sedan and a sedan driven by a 26-year-old Wesley Chapel man were traveling south on U.S. 301.
When the driver allegedly failed to maintain control, the pickup truck entered the southbound lanes and struck the sedan nearly head-on.
It then continued north and struck the third vehicle, then traveled to the east shoulder and overturned.
The second and third vehicles traveled to final rest along the east and west shoulder of the highway, respectively.
The Tampa man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries, and the driver of the second sedan had minor injuries.
