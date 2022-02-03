An 81-year-old male driver of a sedan died of injuries on Wednesday night, Feb. 2, when he drove through a construction barrier fence and hit a construction excavator, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
A 13-year-old girl in the vehicle suffered serious injuries. Both are from Tampa.
The vehicle was heading south on Wiregrass Ranch Boulevard and approaching the private drive of 28500 State Road 54, an area under construction, at 9:29 p.m. For unknown reasons, the driver failed to stop and first hit the construction barrier fence and then a 2000 John Deere 470G construction excavator.
The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
