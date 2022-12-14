Two people on a motorcycle were killed on Tuesday, Dec. 13, when their vehicle collided with a sedan, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
According to the report, the motorcycle was going east on Massachusetts Avenue and the sedan was going west on Massachusetts Avenue at 2:25 p.m.
At the intersection of Little Road, the sedan turned left under a green arrow traffic signal and entered the path of the motorcycle, which continued east under a red traffic signal.
As a result, the two vehicles collided in the intersection.
After the impact, the vehicles rotated to final rest within the intersection, with both occupants ejected from the motorcycle.
Transported to an area hospital, the passenger of Vehicle 1 expired from injuries suffered during the crash.
The driver of the motorcycle was a 43-year-old Hudson man, and the passenger was a 49-year-old Hudson woman.
The driver of the sedan, a 41-year-old New Port Richey woman, had minor injuries.
