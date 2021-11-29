A 48-year-old Wesley Chapel man was fatally injured on Sunday morning in a collision with another motorcyclist at 10 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 28, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
A 34-year-old St. Petersburg man, the other motorcyclist, sustained serious injuries in the collision.
According to the report, the first vehicle was traveling north on Jessamine Road and approaching the intersection of Amberlea Road. The second vehicle was traveling north, ahead of the first vehicle. The first vehicle overtook traffic on the left, entering the southbound lane, but on re-entering the northbound lane it struck the side of the second motorcycle.
The first motorcycle overturned and came to rest on the east grass shoulder, while the second overturned and came to rest in the travel lanes. The driver of the first motorcycle was taken to a hospital later died from his injuries. Both men were wearing helmets.
