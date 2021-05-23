SEMINOLE — An accident between a motorcycle and an SUV Saturday afternoon resulted in the death of the bike's operator and serious injuries to his passenger, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Reports state deputies with the Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the intersection of Seminole Boulevard and 54th Avenue N. at approximately 12:30 p.m., May 22.
Investigators report that 46-year-old Kristen Johnson was traveling southbound on Seminole Boulevard and was preparing to make a left turn and head eastbound on 54th Avenue N. In the SUV with Johnson was 14-year-old Arianna Hansen.
The motorcyclist, 56-year-old Stephen Smith, was riding a Harley Davidson Street Glide with a passenger, 54-year-old Robyn Cox. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on Seminole Boulevard.
Deputies report Smith, the motorcyclist, attempted to beat the red light when Johnson made her left turn. The motorcycle collided with the SUV in the intersection and Smith and Cox were ejected. Reports state Johnson and Hansen remained in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.
Smith was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Cox was transported to a hospital, as well, where she remains in critical but stable condition, reports state.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the accident, according to investigators, and next of kin has been notified.
