A 43-year-old Zephyrhills man was killed and his 14-year-old female passenger was seriously injured on Sunday night in an accident at U.S. 19 near Bolton Avenue, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The female passenger is from New Port Richey.
The 87-year-old male driver of a sedan suffered serious injuries in the accident, which took place at 8:33 p.m. He is from Hudson.
FHP reported that the sedan was going north on U.S. 19 and approaching Bolton Avenue in the left turn lane. The motorcycle was going south on U.S. 19 in the inside lane.
The sedan completed a left turn into the path of the motorcycle, the FHP report said, and the front of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the sedan.
Both riders were ejected from the motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
