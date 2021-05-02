PORT RICHEY — A 63-year-old Port Richey man was killed in an accident on the evening of May 1 while riding a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state the wreck occurred at approximately 9 p.m. as the motorcyclist was traveling southbound in the left-turn lane of U.S. 19, approaching Coventry Drive. Another vehicle, a sedan operated by a 61-year-old Port Richey man, was traveling northbound on U.S. 19.
At the intersection of U.S. 19 and Coventry Drive, reports state that the motorcyclist turned left into the path of the sedan, resulting in a collision that ejected the motorcyclist from his vehicle.
FHP troopers reported that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
