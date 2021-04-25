CLEARWATER – A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Saturday night, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
Reports state that the accident occurred at approximately 11:22 p.m., April 24. The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Edward Jimenez, was riding a 2018 Suzuki and traveling eastbound on the causeway. Wilbur French, a 57-year-old Clearwater man, was driving a 2007 Lincoln pickup westbound on the causeway.
Reports state that French made a left turn on the causeway into the path of the motorcyclist, causing an accident. The report states that French "drove around cones that were in place to prevent left turns at that point in the causeway."
The accident caused the eastbound lanes of the causeway to be closed "for several hours" beginning at Bayshore Boulevard, reports stated. A media alert released at 5:30 a.m., Sunday, reported that all lanes were reopened.
French exhibited signs of impairment, reports state, and was taken to Morton Plant Hospital to be medically cleared. Reports state French admitted to smoking crack cocaine earlier in the day. Investigators also learned that French had surgery earlier in the day and had left a medical facility against the advice of medical personnel.
French had been given multiple narcotics after surgery as well, reports state.
French was charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.
