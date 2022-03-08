A 21-year-old Madeira Beach man died Sunday after losing control of his motorcycle in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release.
The man was going west on County Road 578 near Starbright Drive at 3:51 p.m. when he lost control, left the roadway, hit a mailbox and traveled through an embankment. At that point, the man fell off the motorcycle before coming to final rest.
He was transported to an area hospital but later died of his injuries.
