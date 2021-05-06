NEW PORT RICHEY – The Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 47-year-old New Port Richey man died May 5 when he lost control of his motorcycle on Rowan Road.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Rowan Road, north of Massachusetts Avenue.

FHP troopers report that the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway, collided with a curb, and then overturned to the west side of the roadway. This caused the motorcyclist to be ejected. The victim suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the wreck.