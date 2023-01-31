A 20-year-old Port Richey man died of injuries following an accident on Ridge Road on Monday, Jan. 30, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At about 8:23 a.m., a sedan driven by a 21-year-old Port Richey woman was going west on Ridge Road in the outside lane, just west of Sterling Lane.
The motorcycle was traveling west on Ridge Road in the inside lane. The sedan changed lanes and hit the motorcycle, ejecting the rider.
After the impact, the sedan rotated and overturned.
Transported to an area hospital, the motorcyclist later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries.
