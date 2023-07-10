A New Port Richey man, 34, was killed on June 30 in an accident on State Road 54, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
An SUV driven by a 17-year-old Tarpon Springs woman was going east on the highway while the motorcycle was westbound at about 11:48 p.m. At the intersection of Crestwood Boulevard, the SUV turned left into the path of the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
Neither the SUV’s driver nor her 57-year-old passenger were injured.
