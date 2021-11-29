SPRING HILL – A 58-year-old man on a motorcycle was fatally injured in a collision with a car early Sunday morning, Nov. 28, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A report says the man, who was not wearing a helmet, was traveling south on Mariner Boulevard near the intersection of Casa Grande Circle at 12:30 a.m..
He lost control, entered the median, collided with a storm water drain cover, overturned and continued into the northbound lanes, where a sedan driven by a 28-year-old Spring Hill woman hit his vehicle. The woman suffered minor injuries.
The man died of his injuries at the crash scene.
