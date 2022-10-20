A 25-year-old Land O’ Lakes man was killed on Wednesday night after his motorcycle collided with a sedan on State Road 54, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
According to the report, the sedan we going east on State Road 54 at 9:54 p.m. The motorcycle was going west, and at the intersection of Via Bella Boulevard the sedan turned left into the path of the motorcycle.
The motorcycle collided with the right rear side of the sedan, and the motorcyclist was ejected. He suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
The driver of the sedan, a 33-year-old Land O’ Lakes man, was not injured.
