A 63-year-old Tarpon Springs man was killed on Thursday, Feb. 16, after a collision with an SUV, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The SUV was going north on Oakmont Avenue at Anclote Boulevard at about 2:30 p.m., failed to yield and entered the intersection and path of the motorcycle. After the collision, the SUV rotated and collided with a southbound sedan that was stopped at the intersection.
The motorcyclist died of injuries in the collision.
The 83-year-old Tarpon Springs man who was driving the SUV was not injured. The 34-year-old Holiday man who was driving the sedan also was not injured.
