BROOKSVILLE – A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday night, April 15, in an accident on State Road 50, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
A sport utility vehicle was going west in the left turn lane of State Road 50 at about 10:42 p.m. as the motorcycle was traveling east in the center late.
At the intersection of Coastal Boulevard, the SUV made a U-turn into the path of the motorcycle. As a result, the motorcycle struck the rear of the SUV and the motorcycle rider was ejected from the motorcycle, suffering fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
In the SUV, neither the driver nor the four passengers were injured.
