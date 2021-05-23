CLEARWATER — A 33-year-old Clearwater man died from injuries suffered during a Saturday afternoon wreck at Sunset Point Road and World Parkway Boulevard, the Clearwater Police Department reported.
The accident occurred at 4:14 p.m. and caused both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of Sunset Point Road to close for nearly four hours. The site of the wreck is between Belcher Road and U.S. Highway 19.
According to reports, witnesses told authorities that the motorcyclist was speeding before the crash and ran the red light at the intersection, causing the collision.
The motorcyclist was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert after the crash and died at the hospital, reports state.
