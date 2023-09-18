An 18-year-old Spring Hill man was killed on Sunday night in an accident, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
An SUV driven by a 57-year-old Spring Hill man was traveling south on Devlin Street, approaching Cortez Boulevard, as the motorcycle was traveling west on Cortez Boulevard, at about 10:09 p.m. on Sunday.
The SUV failed to yield from a stop sign, entered the intersection and path of the motorcycle. As a result, the motorcycle collided with the left side of the SUV.
Upon impact, the motorcycle rider was ejected from the motorcycle and collided with a pickup truck parked at 8129 Cortez Blvd.
Transported to an area hospital, the motorcyclist later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.
