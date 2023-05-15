A 54-year-old Port Richey man died on Thursday, May 11, after an accident, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The man was traveling south on Old Dixie Highway on a motorcycle at 11:50 a.m. and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway at the intersection of Nowiki Avenue.
The motorcycle traveled onto the west shoulder of Old Dixie Highway, where the rider separated from the motorcycle and struck a street sign.
Both the rider and motorcycle continued to final rest in the driveway located at 14501 Old Dixie Highway.
Transported to an area hospital, the rider later expired from injuries suffered during the crash.
