SPRING HILL – A collision between a motorcycle and an SUV left a 69-year-old Spring Hill man dead on Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Anderson Snow Road while the second vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, was traveling north.
At the intersection of Corporate Boulevard, the motorcycle turned left into the path of the Jeep and there was a collision. After the impact, both vehicles traveled to the east shoulder and came to final rest, with the SUV also colliding with a tree.
The man on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital, but died from injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the SUV, a 26-year-old Brooksville woman, was not injured.
