A 55-year-old woman from Floral City died of injuries on Wednesday, Feb. 2, in a collision with a dump truck, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release.
The driver of the truck, a 54-year-old Brooksville man, suffered minor injuries.
The report said the motorcyclist was heading north on U.S. 41, north of Deer Run Road, at 6:32 p.m. The second vehicle, a dump truck, was going south on U.S. 41. The motorcyclist entered the southbound lane to pass other traffic and entered the path of the dump truck, whose driver tried to avoid a collision by traveling partially onto the grass shoulder.
The vehicles collided and the motorcyclist was ejected. She was taken to an area hospital but died from her injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.