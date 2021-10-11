A 70-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Sunday night after his vehicle collided with another motorcycle on U.S. 19 at Meridian Boulevard.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the New Port Richey man was riding alongside a 60-year-old Hudson man when the accident happened at about 7:46 p.m. The latter was not injured in the crash.
The two vehicles were traveling south in the inside turn lane of U.S. 19 and approaching the intersection of Meridian Boulevard, nearly parallel to each other in the same lane. As they both began to turn left, the right side of the first man’s motorcycle hit the left side of his companion’s motorcycle.
The second motorcycle made a controlled stop, but the first one hit a curb and overturned.
The driver of the first motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to an area hospital but later died of his injuries, the report said. The second driver also was not wearing a helmet.
