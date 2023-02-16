On Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 8:26 p.m., New Port Richey officers responded to 6335 Grand Blvd. in reference to a motor vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 9-year-old child was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Through video surveillance, the child's mother was seen speaking with the child through the driver's window, attempting to teach the child how to back the vehicle out of the parking space. The vehicle then accelerated quickly in reverse out of the parking spot, dragging the mother, and crashed into a building, causing substantial damage.
The child was not injured, and the mother admitted to trying to teach her child how to back up due to the confined parking situation, police say. The mother, Amy Lee Kid, 40, was charged withchild neglect and permitting an unauthorized person to drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.