Missing elderly couple found dead

A Brooksville couple who were the subject of a Silver Alert on Aug. 30 were found dead in their vehicle, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Albert and Cynthia Allen were located early Aug. 31 in their vehicle off Powell Road in Brooksville. The vehicle appeared to have been involved in a single-vehicle accident. The couple’s next of kin has been notified.
The Florida Highway Patrol was in in the process of conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.
A family member had noticed their vehicle was missing from their house on Star Road in Brooksville at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 29, authorities said.
Albert Allen suffered from dementia and was deaf. Cynthia Allen recently suffered a stroke and was partially paralyzed. Neither took their medications with them when they left, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Albert Allen’s phone had been pinged within a three-mile radius of Hernando Oaks, off U.S. 41 in Brooksville.
