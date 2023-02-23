BROOKSVILLE — Little "JJ" has been found.
The 2-year-old was located after a frantic search that began Thursday, Feb. 23, and continued into Friday morning, Feb. 24. He was found covered in bug bites in the woods south of Parrott Middle School and east of Cobb Road, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said.
Joshua "JJ" Rowland disappeared from his parent's home and his mother called about an hour later to report him missing. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office began a search that at its conclusion included many law enforcement officers from state and federal agencies and – on Friday morning -- civilian volunteers.
They combed the woods around Cheever Road and Yontz Road in Brooksville using dogs, helicopters, drones and people on foot through the woods. The search stopped on Thursday night and resumed Friday morning, with a couple of hundred civilians coming forward to volunteer.
Searchers went into swamps and came out covered with scratches and bug bites, Nienhuis said.
Late in the morning, volunteer Roy Link emerged with JJ in his arms. He has been hailed as a hero.
"He seems to be doing fine," Nienhuis said of JJ.
As for Link, “He is the man of the year in Hernando County,” the sheriff said.
The boy was excited to see Link, Nienhuis said.
JJ was taken to the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.