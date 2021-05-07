ZEPHYRHILLS – Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 37-year-old man with outstanding warrants at his Zephyrhills home on the evening of May 6.
According to police reports, William Brett Pace had multiple drug-related warrants for his arrest. Reports state that deputies responded to Pace’s home at 6449 Midland Street at approximately 2:50 p.m., May 6, when it was learned that the suspect was inside hiding out.
Responding deputies report that Pace refused to come to the door of the trailer and “hunkered down,” beginning a standoff that lasted approximately eight hours. Reports state that hostage negotiators made several attempts to have Pace exit the home peacefully before deputies made entry and Pace was found hiding underneath blankets in a bedroom.
Outstanding warrants for Pace’s arrest were listed by law enforcement as amphetamine trafficking, marijuana possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, and possession of a controlled substance without prescription.
Pace was also arrested on a charge of resisting arrest without violence.
