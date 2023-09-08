Man who stole vehicle caught in less than 20 minutes

On Friday, Sept. 8, at approximately 10:22 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Deltona Food Mart at 4132 Deltona Blvd. in reference to a stolen vehicle.
A suspect apparently had gotten into a running vehicle and left the scene, heading northbound on Deltona Boulevard. District 2 deputies quickly responded to the area and within 10 minutes, Lt. Scott Lamia located the vehicle traveling west on Northcliffe Boulevard.
A traffic stop was attempted but the suspect failed to yield and fled toward U.S. 19. Out of an abundance of caution for citizens in the area, Lamia terminated the pursuit and radioed the direction of travel of the suspect’s vehicle to responding units.
Detective Bobby Desmond saw the vehicle on Toucan Trail and began searching the area after the vehicle passed him. Desmond saw the suspect pulling on to a dead-end road at Sealawn Drive and Aberlys Road. He left the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended.
The suspect, identified as Nicholas Dipietro, 38, was caught less than 20 minutes from the time the incident was reported. Diepitro post-Miranda admitted to stealing the vehicle in an attempt to drive around to buy narcotics.
The victim was able to come to the scene and take possession of his vehicle, which had no damage as a result of the theft. The victim was grateful because he had recently bought the vehicle.
Dipietro was subsequently charged with Grand Theft Auto and Fleeing and Eluding.
He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where his bond was set at $4,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.