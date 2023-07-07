A former telecommunicator for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office faces charges after he allegedly fabricated a shooting and carjacking incident at Linda Pederson Park, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Jne 30 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Shoal Line Boulevard and Cortez Boulevard in reference to an attempted car-jacking/shooting.
The victim/suspect, identified as Dakotah Wood, 21, said that while he was at Linda Pedersen Park, two unknown black males attempted to steal his vehicle. Wood said the men displayed a firearm and made a threat to kill him before shooting him in the thigh.
Wood said the shooter collected the shell casing prior to fleeing the area on foot. After being shot, Wood said he obtained his personal firearm and fired approximately five rounds in self-defense and he said he believed he hit one of the suspects several times.
Following the shooting, Wood advised he left the park and went to the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Shoal Line Boulevard to create a safe distance from the suspects.
Wood was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound. The Forensic Unit responded to collect and process evidence at the scene.
When detectives interviewed Wood at the hospital, Wood said he fabricated his original story. He said he drove to Linda Pedersen Park because he was upset over issues he was having with his girlfriend. Wood said he was "playing" with his firearm in his vehicle when the firearm accidentally discharged, hitting him in the thigh. He said he made up the story about the attempted carjacking because he did not want to get into trouble.
Wood was arrested on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, false reports of commission of crimes and discharging a firearm in public or residential property. Wood's bond was set at $7,000.
Wood, who worked as a telecommunicator at the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, resigned while the investigation was in progress.
"These types of situations are relatively rare, unfortunate and unpleasant,” said Sheriff Al Neinhuis. “My administration, however, has a very public reputation of holding my people accountable for their actions. The public can be confident that when an employee does something of this nature, they will forfeit their ability to be associated with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office."
