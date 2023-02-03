Deputies dispatched to a hit-and-run accident on the morning of Feb. 3 ended up taking a man into custody on several charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The hit-and-run accident took place at the 6600 block of Freeport Drive in Spring Hill.
After crashing his vehicle into a light pole and two other unoccupied vehicles, the suspect, later identified as Tyler Lane, 30, fled the scene on foot.
Traffic deputies saw Lane running between houses on Lynn Haven Road and found him by a retention pond, where they successfully took him into custody.
As deputies searched Lane, a black pouch containing methamphetamine and a glass smoking apparatus were found in his possession.
Lane was also found to have an active felony warrant issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for “dangerous drugs.” Lane was placed under arrest for the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Leaving Scene of an Accident with Property Damage
Lane was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond.
