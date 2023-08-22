A 49-year-old New Port Richey man was killed Monday evening, Aug. 21, after he was hit by a vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The SUV driven by a 17-year-old Port Richey man was traveling south on Little Road at about 6:50 p.m. At the intersection of Schrader Boulevard, the pedestrian was walking west across the roadway, entered the path of and was struck by the SUV.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and expired at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
