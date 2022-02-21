Man shot outside Mermaids Lounge

A man was shot several times outside Mermaids Lounge in Spring Hill, and the incident remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Saturday morning, Feb. 19, at 2:10 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 4564 Commercial Way in Spring Hill in reference to a report of a shooting. Witnesses called 911 and said a man been shot several times while in the parking lot of the establishment.
The suspects, an unidentified black male and an unidentified Hispanic male, fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.
The victim was treated by patrons inside the bar until EMS arrived on scene.
The victim was taken to a local trauma center for treatment of his gunshot wounds and is expected to recover from his injuries.
The investigation remains active.
