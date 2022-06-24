A man accused of sexual battery on a child appeared at a pretrial hearing on Thursday, June 23, and pleaded guilty, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
On June 1, 2021, Hernando County Sheriff's deputies had responded to a reported sexual battery on a child.
The child victim provided detailed information on the offense(s) and the
identity of the suspect.
Detectives and forensic specialists responded to the location where one or
more of the offenses occurred to collect physical evidence.
Detectives then met the suspect, Anthony Sapp, now 33, who agreed to come to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office for an interview. While being interviewed by detective Eric Miller, Sapp confessed to lewd acts and sexual battery on the child.
He was charged with sexual battery, lewd and lascivious battery, and lewd and lascivious molestation.
On June 23, Sapp appeared in a pretrial hearing, and he plead guilty to sexual battery on a child.
Sapp was then sentenced to 20 years in the Department of Corrections, followed by sexual offender probation. Upon his release, Sapp is required to register as a sexual predator. C
