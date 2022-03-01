Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2018 shooting

SPRING HILL – A man who shot another man to death at a gaming establishment in 2018 pleaded guilty on Feb. 25 to second-degree murder, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
According to the release, at 5:09 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2018, Hernando County Sheriff's deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to "Lucky Fish Games," 10470 Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill, regarding a shooting.
An investigation revealed that Roger Vazquez was a manager at the gaming establishment, and had been acting erratically and waving a gun inside the business. Another manager who was present called the owner, Jose Santana, to report Vazquez's erratic behavior.
Santana then called Vazquez's nephew, Raymond Correa and asked that he respond to the business, as Correa was usually able to calm Vazquez down. At first, Vazquez responded to Correa's attempts to calm him by unloading a firearm and placing it on a counter. A short time later, Vazquez produced a second firearm and shot Correa with it. After Correa fell to the ground, Vazquez continued to shoot him. Correa died at the scene.
When deputies arrived on scene, Vazquez surrendered.
On Feb. 25, with approval from both Correa’s family and the Office of the State Attorney, Vazquez entered a guilty plea for the charges of murder in the second degree with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Vazquez was sentenced to 32 years in the Department of Corrections, with the first 25 years being served day for day.
